New gaming notebooks from Acer

Acer has launched two new Predator Helios gaming notebooks: the Predator Helios 500, featuring up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processors; and the Predator Helios 300 Special Edition.

Both feature VR-Ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and fast connectivity.

“We’ve expanded our Predator Helios gaming notebook line in response to popular demand from gamers seeking extreme performance on the go,” says Jerry Kao, president of IT products business at Acer. “The Predator Helios 500 and Helios 300 gaming notebooks feature Acer’s proprietary thermal technologies and powerful components that, coupled with our award-winning software, deliver unparalleled gaming experiences.”

“The 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processor for gaming and creation laptops is the highest performance Intel has ever delivered for this class of devices; purpose built for enthusiasts who demand premium gaming experiences whether at home or on the go,” says Steve Long, vice-president and GM: client computing group sales and marketing at Intel. “Intel and Acer’s long relationship has produced amazing products over the years, and the new Acer Predator Helios gaming notebooks are powerful examples of what’s possible with this unprecedented level of performance.”

Designed for extreme gamers, the Predator Helios 500 features up to overclockable 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processors and overclockable GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Intel Optane memory increases responsiveness and load times, while ultra-fast NVMePCIe SSDs, Killer DoubleShot Pro networking, and up to 64Gb of memory make it ideal for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming.

Visuals are delivered on 4K UHD or FHD IPS 17,3-inch displays with 144Hz refresh rates for blur- and tear-free gameplay. NVidia G-Sync technology is supported on both the built-in display and external monitors, allowing for buttery-smooth imagery without tearing or stuttering. Dual ThunderboltTM 3 ports, and display and HDMI 2.0 ports support up to three external monitors. Two speakers, a subwoofer, and Acer TrueHarmony and Waves MAXXAudio technology deliver incredible sound and hyper-realistic 3D audio using Waves Nx.

The Helios 500 stays cool with two of Acer’s proprietary AeroBlade 3D metal fans, and five heat pipes that distribute cool air to the machine’s key components while simultaneously releasing hot air. Fan speed can be controlled and customized through the PredatorSense app.

A backlit RGB keyboard offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16,8-million colours. Anti-ghosting technology can be set up via five dedicated programmable keys.

Acer’s PredatorSense app can be used to control and monitor the notebook’s vitals from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, temperature, and fan control.

Acer’s budget-friendly Helios 300 gaming line sees the addition of a Special Edition model featuring an all-white aluminum chassis accented with gold trim.

The Helios 300 Special Edition (PH315-51) features a 15,6-inch FHD IPS display with an upgraded 144Hz refresh rate. The rapid refresh rate shortens frame rendering time and lowers input lag. It’s powered by up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ processor, overclockable GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, up to a 512Gb PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state drive, and up to a 2Tb hard disk drive.

The Helios 300 Special Edition also comes equipped with up to 16Gb of DDR4 memory, and is upgradable to 32Gb. Intel Optane memory speeds up load times of games and applications, access to information and improves overall system responsiveness.

Gigabit Ethernet provides fast wired connections, while Gigabit Wi-Fi is provided by the latest Intel Wireless-AC 9560 that delivers up to 1,73Gbps throughput when using 160 MHz channels (2×2 802.11ac, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz).

The Helios 300 Special Edition also includes two of Acer’s ultrathin (0,1mm) all-metal AeroBlade 3D fans that can be controlled with Acer’s PredatorSense app, which offers three usage modes: coolboost; normal and silent.