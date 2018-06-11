Toshiba enhances smart glass proposition

Toshiba has announced the arrival of new capabilities to its recently-launched dynaEdge DE-100 and AR100 Viewer Assisted Reality smart glass solution, designed to provide industry-leading workflow enhancements to the manufacturing and maintenance sectors.

These new capabilities have been delivered through Toshiba’s strategic partnership with Ubimax, which boasts long-standing experience in developing dedicated solutions to improve the workflows of customers across many industries.

The new modules – xMake, xInspect, and xAssist – are the first from Ubimax to be ported to the Windows platform following close collaboration with Toshiba, with the latter’s dynaEdge solution being the first enterprise-grade monocular smart glass system to run on Windows 10.

Toshiba’s dynaEdge DE-100 and AR100 Viewer smart glass solution is designed to allow the creation and deployment of dedicated workflows which enable frontline workers to perform their tasks more efficiently and effectively.

The three new solutions are the first significant outcome of the partnership between Ubimax and Toshiba, and will enable frontline workers to achieve new levels of productivity in the following ways:

* xMake: Brings instructions into the permanent line-of-sight of workers, making them dynamically adjustable during production whether in manufacturing, on the assembly line, or during quality assurance.

* xInspect: Provides employees with hands-free indoor and outdoor access to vital information – such as checklists, visualisations, and circuit diagrams – to improve service and maintenance tasks in all industries.

* xAssist: Delivers live access to a ‘remote expert’ either as a standalone function or in conjunction with xMake and xInspect.

“We are seeing significant interest in smart glass solutions for business use, with 82% of organisations saying they plan to deploy this technology within the next three years.[1] Yet many are stuck at the proof of concept stage because of bottlenecks around security, reliability and infrastructure standardisation,” says Maki Yamashita, senior vice-president: PC an solutions EMEA at Toshiba Europe.

“Such challenges are removed by our Windows 10-based solution, while the fruits of our partnership with Ubimax are now also enabling us to take smart glass functionality to new levels within the enterprise.”

“The arrival of smart glass solutions running on the Windows platform has sparked genuine excitement among our customers and partners,” says Jan Junker, chief commercial officer of Ubimax. “We’re proud to be leading the way, alongside Toshiba, in delivering game-changing smart glasses solutions for the work place. We are confident that the availability of our frontline solutions on Toshiba’s dynaEdge platform will prove instrumental in driving further uptake and growth in this area.”