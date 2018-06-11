Ulwembu certified as Huawei Enterprise Networking CSP

Black-owned management consulting and ICT services company Ulwembu Business Services has been appointed as a Huawei Certified Service Partner (CSP) Program Partner with a specialisation in Enterprise Networking.

CSP certification involves both extensive training and practical examinations, and is aimed at enhancing Huawei channel partners’ service capabilities.

According to Sabelo Xaba, solution and innovation manager: infrastructure at Ulwembu, the CSP certification verifies Ulwembu’s service capabilities within the networking space.

“Attaining this level of partnership with Huawei demonstrates Ulwembu’s commitment to providing high quality services within this sector, having invested in building our skills set from both a sales and technical knowledge point of view.

“As a company, Ulwembu is strongly committed to continuing to develop its partnership with Huawei, while also helping our local clients to build agile, integrated infrastructure network platforms,” Xaba adds.

“Huawei is committed to enabling our partners to drive digital transformation. We believe that this partnership will build and enhance our offerings and add value to our customers,” says Daniel Liu, channel director of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the southern Africa region.