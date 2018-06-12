Angola Cables expands global IP coverage

Angola Cables has added additional peering points at IX.BR São Paulo and Fortaleza, Equinix Ashburn and Miami (formerly NOTA), and NIIX and De-CIX in New York.

Darwin Costa, IP product manager of Angola Cables, says: “The new peering points will further enhance the overall performance and significantly reduce the latency for our customers globally, making AS#37468 more robust and reliable.”

The company has existing peering activities within the Angonix (Luanda, Angola), GigaPIX (Lisbon, Portugal), LINX (London, UK), DE-CIX (Frankfurt, Germany), AMS-IX (Amsterdam, Netherlands), France-IX (Marseille, France), Espanix (Madrid, Spain) and NapAfrica (Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa).

The higher volume, high speed connectivity capabilities and services brought about by the recent introduction and commissioning of the Monet Cable System, (Angola Cables is a consortium member) is anticipated to significantly enhance connectivity between the US and Brazil.

Costa says: “The recent move into the Americas is part of a directed global strategy to continuously improve our IP network by connecting to dense data centers and major IX´s in US and Brazil

region. Collectively, these initiatives are having a positive impact on the quality IP transit ecosystem, backhauling and Mpls/VPN products on a carrier-class IP network.

“Since the implementation of our IP node in São Paulo, Brazil – and becoming a member of IX.Br, the world’s largest internet exchange point of active peering members, we have seen a rapid and exponential growth in sessions across our IPV4 and IPV6 base respectively.”