Avaya named a Magic Quadrant leader

Avaya Holdings has been positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, marking the 17th time it has been in the position.

Companies in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant are defined as “companies that execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow”.

“Companies that prioritise the Customer Experience generally demonstrate a higher rate of revenue growth,” says Jim Chirico, president and CEO at Avaya. “The key to ensuring a quality experience in this digital age is to start with a robust, flexible infrastructure that enables the company to manage all aspects of the customer experience and serves them well into the future.

“Companies continue to rely on Avaya to enable their digital transformation, which is why we feel that no one in our industry has demonstrated the history of leadership, vision and execution that Avaya has achieved, highlighted by this most recent recognition as Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.”

Companies in over 150 countries around the world choose Avaya contact centre solutions to transform their customer service and support operations, including Alorica, Eletropaulo, Exelon, Florius, Liberty Mutual, Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems and others.

Avaya’s end-to-end portfolio helps drive digital transformation by providing the secure, flexible foundation to power seamless self and assisted service over any channel, the ability to create and integrate applications in house, from Avaya or other third parties, and the workforce management tools to ensure continuous improvement.

Avaya’s flagship contact center offering, Avaya Oceana, enables omnichannel capabilities for a personalized, multi-touch customer experience, a context-rich agent environment and seamless interactions and handoffs between mobile, self, and live service. Avaya Analytics delivers powerful, real-time and historical analysis and visualization of the customer journey.

In addition, Avaya Breeze enables rapid development and integration of customized or pre-built applications – known as Avaya Snap-Ins – from Avaya and third-party developers. Avaya Workforce Optimisation solutions enable companies to record the voice of the customer, analyze, and evaluate employee performance and deliver coaching to improve the customer experience.