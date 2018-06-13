International cosplayer Yaya Han at Comic Con Africa

Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming have announced that the world-renowned cosplayer, Yaya Han, will be appearing at Comic Con Africa 2018.

Yaya has been involved in the cosplayer community for over 18 years and has played a pivotal role in introducing cosplay, as an art form, to a mainstream audience. Yaya Han is one of only a few cosplayers in the world to build a business in this hobbyist community, but even after a decade of success, she strives to stay true to what got her into this field originally – fun and creativity.

To date she has created over 375 personal costumes in every fandom genre, as well as her own original designs. All of this has resulted in her achieving international fame for her cosplaying skills. By doing this Yaya successfully turned her hobby into a thriving business. She has become a household name in the cosplayer community and is a natural fit to take part in the first Comic Con Africa.

She has been a Guest Judge on 3 seasons of TBS TV Network’s “King of the Nerds” competition show, starred in the Syfy TV Network’s Docu-Series “Heroes of Cosplay”, and been interviewed countless times by media outlets about fandom and cosplay. Yaya has become an ambassador for an international sewing company and is now the protagonist of her very own comic book series Wonderous 2 – The Yaya Han Saga.

Commercial ventures aside, Yaya often participates in charitable projects involving cosplay, and strives to be a positive force in the community. Through hard work, unmatched passion and infectious enthusiasm, Yaya has helped cosplay gain respect and integrity as an artform in the fandom world and art communities, and her decade long campaign for creativity has helped raise Cosplay to the standards we know today.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre and will feature all elements of comic books, science fiction/fantasy related film, series and similar popular arts as well as a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements including animation, toys and gadgets.