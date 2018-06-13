Partnerships to scale up African STEM investments

The African Development Bank signed a Letter of Intent with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences aimed at finding opportunities for potential partnership between the two institutions.

The organisations will specifically explore ways of strengthening education and research in the mathematical sciences across Africa.

The African Development Bank and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences said the letter signifies intention for collaboration, that will afford opportunities to leverage resources to develop and strengthen advanced science, technology and innovation skills, as well as the knowledge required to drive the modern economy in Africa.

Jennifer Blanke, the bank’s vice-president for agriculture, human and social development, joined Thierry Zomahoun, president and CEO of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), as Letter of Intent signatories.

Blanke says mathematics and science play a critical role in the promotion of human development and innovation in Africa.

“What we are really excited about, in all areas that we are working, is that it is about developing African solutions to African challenges. We are very excited to be doing this, and doing this with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences,” she says.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the AIMS say a possible outcome leading from the letter could be the establishment of an AfDB-AIMS Partnership Program to build expertise in mathematical sciences across Africa. The Partnership Program would be tasked with scaling up a strong, young African community of world-class scientists and technologists.

AIMS has said it wants to be the MIT of Africa, referring to the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

“As we talk about Africa’s transformation – this is such a passion that drives AIMS, this is what I personally believe in – that nothing is possible without the people,” says AIMS CEO and president, Thierry Zomahoun.