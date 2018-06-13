Seacom upgrades subsea cable system

Seacom has upgraded its key submarine network system from its Southern and Eastern African coastline landings into Europe at a total capacity of 1.5Tbps. The current upgrade is adding 500G of new capacity on the system, after a previous upgrade of 500G about 18 months ago.

The company says this further upgrade falls in line with it’s focus on driving the development of the African Internet and opening the broadband tap for African service providers and business users.

The upgrade increases available capacity in Seacom’s key markets: Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa. The solution will allow Seacom to deliver requirements for high capacity connectivity in very short timeframes and provide for future demands. The latest deployment is also based on 100Gbps Coherent DWDM technology, and will provide room to quickly add more capacity as required.

“Connectivity services in Africa are booming due to the growing needs of business IT users, the rise of cloud-based services, and growing requirements for the processing and storing of personal data,” says Claes Segelberg, CTO at Seacom. “This latest upgrade enables us to meet those demands, and to provide our customers with scalable solutions for the future.”