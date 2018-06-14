CA Technologies eases mainframe accessibility

CA Technologies has announced new solutions for the Modern Software Factory.

CA Brightside and a new partnership with IBM seek to help clients modernise their IT infrastructure to innovate faster.

CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence is a SaaS-based offering that helps clients realizes ROI opportunities for the mainframe through an assessment and recommendations to optimise performance.

CA and long-term partner IBM are announcing a strategic partnership to jointly develop and sell new services for IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on z Systems (zCloud).

The partnership enables clients that rely on the mainframe for business critical operations to easily access development, testing, application management and regulatory compliance services within IBM’s zCloud offering for operational resiliency, efficiencies and workforce agility.

Together, IBM and CA Technologies will provide a suite of mainframe software solutions, including the newly-released CA Brightside. First available on IBM zCloud, CA Brightside makes it easy to integrate the mainframe into enterprise DevOps workflows. It is the first solution designed to increase the productivity of development teams to control, script and build for the mainframe like any other cloud platform, using familiar open source tools.

“Our clients are accelerating their digital transformation and many are incorporating the mainframe as an essential part of their transformation,” says Philip Guido, GM : infrastructure services for IBM Global Technology Services. “To assist our clients, IBM introduced Cloud Managed Services on z Systems. This service combines the security and power of IBM’s mainframe with the flexibility and scalability of the IBM Cloud. IBM and CA are committed to deepening the platform’s role in enterprise digital transformation.”

Clients using Cloud Managed Services on z Systems can also leverage CA tools to help reduce costs, speed application deployment and integration with:

* CA Brightside: Easily develop applications for the mainframe using existing open source tools and frameworks such as Jenkins, Gradle and IntelliJ thru a command line interface.

* CA Service Virtualisation: Rapidly test and modify applications in place, making it easier for companies to do mainframe test and development in the cloud.

* CA Mainframe Operational Intelligence: Monitor applications in the cloud and integrate into existing digital performance management solutions.

* CA Data Content Discovery: Find, classify and protect data to safeguard clients’ personally identifiable information and help meet compliance regulations.

“CA and IBM have an opportunity to help our clients overcome challenges in rising costs of IT ownership, workforce evolution and security issues head on,” says Andrea Lodolo, chief technology officer of CA Southern Africa. “Together, we give every company an opportunity to realize even greater value in their investments by combining the reliability of the mainframe with the speed and agility of DevOps.”