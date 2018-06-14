Create a huddle room with Yealink VC200

SkyGroup Communications is enabling its local resellers to better cater for small business’s Huddle Room needs, with the local availability of the new VC200 Smart Video Conferencing Endpoint from Yealink.

The Yealink VC200 is an entry-level smart video conferencing endpoint that has been specifically designed for use as a solution for a small huddle room. The system has been designed on the Android 7.1 operating system making it easy to use, quick to deploy and cost effective.

“Huddle rooms are growing in popularity as they make a great alternative to enterprise grade conferencing solutions, that can prove to be costly when more than one meeting room is required,” says Marius van Wyk, technical and operations director at SkyGroup Communications. “With the VC200 you can now literally create pop-up meeting rooms and huddle spaces wherever there is a need in a business.

“Furthermore, it is particularly attractive to small businesses who also need video conferencing solutions but can’t afford the exorbitant price tags they can come with.”

With an Ultra HD 4K camera and 103° super-wide angle lens, the VC200 is able to deliver outstanding video quality, promoting face-to-face collaboration. With six beamforming microphone arrays, sound quality is exceptional and direct voice pickup is a cinch with Yealink Noise Proof Technology. The technology has been designed to suit small rooms, ensuring that everyone can be seen and heard.

This compact six-in-one design integrates built-in camera, codec, microphone, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and bracket, giving you an all in one turnkey solution for your meeting space.

“Ease of use and ease of deployment are essential to setting up and deploying a huddle room, with this endpoint you can deploy with just two cables. The VC200 gives large enterprises the opportunity to add huddle spaces to their meeting areas and it offers small businesses the chance to take advantage of video conferencing and collaboration without the barriers to entry,” ends van Wyk.