DiData, Britehouse shine at Microsoft partner awards

Dimension Data has won the 2018 Microsoft Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year Award, while Brtiehouse, a division of Dimension Data, has won South Africa Partner of the Year.

Steve Joubert, group executive: partner alliances at Dimension Data, says: “We are incredibly proud to be the recipient of not one, but two Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in 2018. For Dimension Data, it is an outstanding achievement to be recognised as a leader in transformation and productivity, and for Britehouse to be considered a key driver of Microsoft Cloud offerings in South Africa. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner in 21 countries, we have worked together to accelerate ambitions and drive transformation. Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to help businesses harness the full power of digital transformation in the modern workplace.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Dimension Data was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modern Workplace Transformation, and Britehouse for achieving outstanding results in the South Africa region.

The Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year Award honours a partner that has seen substantial and sustainable growth in helping customers transform their workplace with Microsoft 365 (Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Security + Mobility) either by deploying the full set of offerings directly or with other partners. The winner is required to demonstrate innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer benefits that results in improved efficiency, growth or profitability while showcasing the value of the Microsoft 365 solution.

The Microsoft 2018 South Africa Partner of the Year Award recognises partners at the country level that have had substantial growth in their customer base and/or revenue by driving customer impact and satisfaction with Microsoft Cloud offerings. The winner demonstrates it has secured effective engagement with its local Microsoft office and demonstrates innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value that results in a profitable business that showcases the benefits of using Microsoft Cloud services.

“Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year’s winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers,” says Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice-president: One Commercial Partner at Microsoft. “We are pleased to recognise Dimension Data for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year Award, and Britehouse of South Africa as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year.”