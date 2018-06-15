Mustek now an Apple B2B partner

Leading local distributor, Mustek, has officially been appointed as an Apple B2B Partner for South Africa.

The company says that the new appointment is in line with its business strategy of expanding its product and service offering to the market.

“An additional value add to our Apple portfolio is that Mustek is a DEP (device enrolment programme) reseller providing a faster and more streamlined way to deploy your corporate-owned Mac, Apple TV or iOS devices. Ready set deploy,” a Mustek spokesman says. “Further benefits of DEP include zero-touch configuration for IT, streamlined setup and wireless supervision.”