Liberty customers compromised in ransomware attack

Liberty Life has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, with the personal data of millions of the insurance company’s customers potentially at stake.

Last night (16 June), the company informed customers that hackers have gained unauthorised access to its IT infrastructure.

“An external party claims to have seized data from us, has alerted us to potential vulnerabilities in our systems and has requested compensation for this,” a statement to customers reads.

“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems.”

It is believed that the hackers have demanded millions to prevent them from releasing sensitive data about clients.

“Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavour to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” the statement adds.

“We are working hard to rectify the situation.”