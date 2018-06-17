Update: Liberty won’t give in to ransom demands

Liberty is not giving in to ransomware demands, and believes its customers are safe from financial loss, at least for now.

“Our team of dedicated IT specialists and security personnel have devoted all their efforts around the clock to ensure that we live up to the duty of care to protect your information,” the insurance company said in a message to customers on Sunday night.

“We have made no concessions in the face of this attempted extortion and we are working with the relevant law enforcement authorities,” the statement adds.

“We are at an advance stage of investigating the extent of the data breach, which at this stage seems to be largely emails and attachments.

“At this point there is no evidence that any customer has suffered any financial loss. Liberty will proactively inform any customer individually if and when it is discovered that they may have been impacted.”