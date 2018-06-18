High-net-worth individuals embrace cryptocurrencies

Wealthy investors seem to believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of money.

This is according to Nigel Green, CEO of the deVere Group, an international financial services organisation.

The group, which launched the deVere Crypto app earlier this year, asked high-net-worth individuals about their exposure to cryptocurrencies as part of a global survey.

The findings reveal that more than a third of wealthy individuals (35%) either have exposure to cryptocurrencies, or they intend investing by the end of 2018.

Green says the survey’s results demonstrate that high-net-worth individuals cannot ignore the huge potential of cryptocurrencies.

“Public awareness of the value, need, and demand for digital currencies is surging,” he adds.

“I expect that interest will grow exponentially in the next year with improvements in the technology that underpins it, as financial institutions embrace it, and as regulation is developed.”

More than 600 people living in South Africa, the US, UK, Australia, the UAE, Qatar, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Spain, France, and Germany participated in the poll.

Green notes that users of the deVere crypto app want an ever-wider, diversified portfolio, as digital currencies move further into the mainstream.