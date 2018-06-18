Quest for global cosplay crown at Comic Con Africa

Comic Con Africa, in conjunction with GES SA, will be hosting the African Championship of Cosplay competition at this year’s event. The winner this year will represent Africa in 2019 C2E2 Crown Championship of Cosplay in Chicago – the final round in the Quest for the Crown Cosplay Competition Circuit.

Cosplay is a term that comes from a combination of the words “costume” and “play”. It gives fans a chance to express their fondness for fictional characters by dressing up and acting like their favourite characters. Over the last three years, Cosplay has grown at a significant rate in South Africa and throughout Africa, allowing South African Cosplayers to start to compete at an international standard. This live-action art-form is a ton of fun and we encourage people of all ages, ethnicity, shapes and sizes to join us.

This is the first stop in the “Quest for the Crown,” a global Cosplay competition circuit that celebrates the very best in Cosplay from all over the world. The Comic Con Africa Championships of Cosplay will take place at Comic Con Africa 2018 on the 14th and 15th of September.

All of this will be happening at Cosplay Central at Comic Con Africa 2018, which will be the “cant-miss” destination for Cosplayers and Cosplay fans. For those who don’t want to compete and merely marvel at the spectacular artistry will have the opportunity to meet local and international Cosplayers and even get a chance to have their photo taken, in front of specially designed Cosplay backdrops.

To enter, there is an online application form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1e590F4ZG7TM_TolFbQ6Tjcw0XAbUhf3FKPT5vDhDO40/viewform?edit_requested=true

The Comic Con Africa Championships of Cosplay will be held at Comic Con Africa in 2018. The competition is a craftsmanship award show with a pre-judging session at Comic Con Africa and a stage display. All entries must represent a character or element from pop culture including comic books, movies, television, video games, anime & manga, and fantasy. We encourage all Cosplayers to enter the competition from novice, beginner and intermediate to masters.

Cosplayers will be competing for the following prizes:

2018 Champions of Cosplay Prizes

2018 Comic Con Africa Overall Champion of Cosplay:

• One (1) VIP Ticket for C2E2 2019 (held in Chicago, USA);

• R10 000.00 (ten thousand Rand) Cash;

• Economy Airfare to Chicago for C2E2 2019;

• Hotel accommodation for two 2 (two) nights in Chicago for C2E2 2019;

• Automatic entry into the Final Round of the Crown Championships of Cosplay at C2E2 2019; and

• A Medal.

2018 Comic Con Africa Champion of the Needlework Division:

• 2 (two) 3-Day Tickets for Comic Con Africa 2019;

• R3 500.00 (three thousand five hundred Rand) Cash; and

• A Medal.

2018 Comic Con Africa Champion of the Armour Division:

• 2 (two) 3-Day Tickets for Comic Con Africa 2019;

• R3 500.00 (three thousand five hundred Rand) Cash; and

• A Medal.

2018 Comic Con Africa Champion of the Construction Division

• 2 (two) 3-Day Tickets for Comic Con Africa 2019;

• R3 500.00 (three thousand five hundred Rand) Cash; and

• A Medal.

2018 Comic Con Africa Champion of the Master Division

• 2 (two) 3-Day Tickets for Comic Con Africa 2019;

• R3 500.00 (three thousand five hundred Rand) Cash; and

• A Medal.

Applications will close on August 15, 2018 and all payments must be done before August 31, 2018