Software Developer x 2 (Int – Snr)

Jun 18, 2018

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Work in an agile development environment.
  • Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ
  • Perform maintenance of existing code.
  • Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.
  • Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning and provided video training.
  • Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.
  • Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).
  • Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications
  • Knowledge of various development methodologies
  • An understanding of broad business processes and principles
  • Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
  • Able to work independently as well as in a team
  • Self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / passionate
  • Delivery-focused
  • Analytically and objective, with attention to detail
  • Comfortable in a rapidly-changing environment
  • Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years of software development experience

Technical Experience Required:

  • Strong .NET and MVC development experience (C#)
  • Web Development in the following areas
    • ASP.NET, Bootstrap, HTML5, JavaScript, JQuery, CSS3, JSON, Web Services, Web API
  • Strong database design and SQL experience
    • Writing Queries, Indexing, Entity Framework, LINQ
  • Experience using source control
    • SVN, Git

