Field Technician

Qualifications

National Diploma IT

CompTIA A+ and N+

Experience and Skills

3-5 years Lan and Wan experience

Installation and Troubleshooting LAN devices

Provide maintenance and support for all supplied network equipment.

Provide LAN maintenance and support for hardware, software and cabling system.

Provide maintenance and support for sites network equipment.

Provide maintenance and support for all supplied cabling and fibre

Learn more/Apply for this position