IS debuts competitive LTE data package

Internet Solutions (IS) has expanded its Wholesale LTE service offering with the release of an entry-level Cell C data package that will be available through its resellers from today (19 June 2018).

The package was created to meet resellers’ demand for entry-level packages that would extend the accessibility of LTE connectivity to an underserviced segment of the market. It will deliver 20GB of any time data at a highly competitive price-point.

“Whether customers require connectivity for work or play, our latest LTE package provides them with an alternative solution to the fixed broadband market that is easily accessible, highly affordable and unrestricted,” says Murray Steyn, executive head: wholesale at Internet Solutions.

LTE networks offer customers download speeds of up to 50Mbps, enabling them to enjoy high-quality connectivity that is fast enough to meet the standards and demands of popular business applications such as Office 365 or Skype, as well as streaming services like YouTube and Netflix, employed by individual consumers.

Data allowances can easily be topped up at any time with packages ranging from 1GB to 20Gb.