Mobile app development simplified

React Native continues to gain popularity as a programming language that makes mobile development less time-consuming and more cost efficient. Easier than ever before, companies can now quickly build a mobile app that’s fast, intuitive, and consistent with their applications on other platforms.

Facebook developers created React Native and some of the world’s biggest brands now use it to make development and deployment easier for its mobile apps. These include the likes of Airbnb, Tesla, Walmart, Instagram, Skype and Uber.

This framework takes JavaScript code and turns it into native mobile applications for iOS and Android. It fundamentally changes the time, effort, and cost of developing rich mobile applications, because it allows code re-use across web, Android, and iOS.

Bluegrass Digital MD Nick Durrant says React Native is an incredible technology platform and most mobile app projects could use it successfully. “Maintaining and updating an app using React Native is more consistent, efficient, and cost effective than using native code.”

Furthermore, React and React Native appeals to companies that embrace the latest web and mobile technologies to reach tech-savvy consumers. They expect innovative products that offer convenient solutions when shopping, traveling and performing daily tasks.

“Using React Native to build mobile apps means you only have to build your mobile app once, effectively cutting development time significantly. This allows you to compile and deploy to IOS, Android and Windows platforms, and still maintaining native performance, quality and features,” he explains.

“More importantly, fewer developers are needed when building out an app for iOS and Android as you are building the app using a common programming language with React Native,” he adds.

Today, developers want to be as agile as possible and create apps that offer satisfactory user experiences. React Native offers the same features and performance of native apps, but the coding allows for constant improvements without any delays in the current system as it updates.

Experts say that React Native brings better app performance, DOM abstraction, and simplified programming methods to hybrid mobile development. It is no wonder that React Native is quickly being adopted by a popular technology of choice by the development community.

Durrant says this is one of the key reasons Bluegrass Digital has been working with leading financial services companies who have selected React Native over other technologies as their chosen mobile development framework.

“We built one of South Africa’s first commercial React Native app for start-up, Names and Faces,” he says.