Software Developer

Jun 19, 2018

Technical Experience

  • Work in an agile development environment.
  • Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ
  • Perform maintenance of existing code.
  • Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.
  • Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning and provided video training.
  • Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.
  • Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).
  • Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications
  • Knowledge of various development methodologies
  • An understanding of broad business processes and principles
  • Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
  • Able to work independently as well as in a team
  • Self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / passionate
  • Delivery-focused
  • Analytically and objective, with attention to detail
  • Comfortable in a rapidly-changing environment
  • Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years of software development experience

Role/Responsibilities:

