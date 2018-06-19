Software Developer (Intermediate â€“ Senior)

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Software Developer (Intermediate – Senior).Technical Experience

Work in an agile development environment.

Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ

Perform maintenance of existing code.

Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.

Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning and provided video training.

Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.

Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).

Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications

Knowledge of various development methodologies

An understanding of broad business processes and principles

Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills

Able to work independently as well as in a team

Self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / passionate

Delivery-focused

Analytically and objective, with attention to detail

Comfortable in a rapidly-changing environment

Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years of software development experience

Role/Responsibilities:

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

