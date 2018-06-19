Software Developer (Intermediate â€“ Senior)

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Software Developer (Intermediate – Senior).Technical Experience
- Work in an agile development environment.
- Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ
- Perform maintenance of existing code.
- Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.
- Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning and provided video training.
- Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.
- Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).
- Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications
- Knowledge of various development methodologies
- An understanding of broad business processes and principles
- Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
- Able to work independently as well as in a team
- Self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / passionate
- Delivery-focused
- Analytically and objective, with attention to detail
- Comfortable in a rapidly-changing environment
- Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years of software development experience
Role/Responsibilities:
- Work in an agile development environment.
- Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ
- Perform maintenance of existing code.
- Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.
- Learn new technologies (when required) through self-learning and provided video training.
- Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.
- Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).
- Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications
- Knowledge of various development methodologies
- An understanding of broad business processes and principles
- Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
- Able to work independently as well as in a team
- Self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / passionate
- Delivery-focused
- Analytically and objective, with attention to detail
- Comfortable in a rapidly-changing environment
- Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years of software development experience
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.