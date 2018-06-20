Black Panther now on black

Amid widespread demand, the global Hollywood blockbuster, Black Panther, is now exclusively available on South Africa’s newest entertainment platform, black and customers have the option to rent or buy and own for life.

The film not only grossed $1.3-billion at the box office, it is also a celebrated cultural phenomenon showcasing African super heroes, and is the highest grossing movie in South African cinema history.

The movie is available in standard and high definition from R165 and customers will own the movie for private use for life.

Black Panther features some of South Africa’s renowned, and most loved theatre icons, father and son, John Kani and Athandwa Kani and veteran actress Connie Chiume, who plays the role of a tribal elder in Wakanda.

Athandwa plays the role of T’Chaka, the son of King T’Challa of Wakanda, a fictional sub-Saharan nation. T’Challa returns to his nation to take the throne after the death of his father, King T’Chaka. South Africa has a rich history, which includes the story line of chiefs returning to their rightful villages, fighting off the enemy to get back what is rightfully theirs. Black Panther also creates the emotional connection with South Africans, through the inclusion of Athandwa, John and Connie as prominent characters in the movie.

“black releases weekly rentals with the latest movies off theatrical cinema in the market, Black Panther being one of the many superhero themed titles. In addition and available on the platform is Thor Ragnarok, Justice League, Iron Man, Wonder Woman with Avengers Infinity coming on to the platform in August 2018 ,” says black CEO Surie Ramasary.

“We have also partnered with Cell C to bring an incredible offer to Cell C customers that subscribe to black. Until 10 August, you can not only get all this content, but you won’t need to spend money on data to get access to it,” says Ramasary.

The partnership with Cell C means that customers on the Cell C network will not consume any of their mobile data if they are watching any content on the black platform. “black is about democratising content and this promotion is one step towards making that vision a reality,” says Ramasary.

Signing up for black is quick and easy and customers on Cell C can purchase content using their prepaid airtime. New customers can also get access to the 7-day free trial offered by black, which provides a week’s access to the Flexi Premium package. With packages from as little as R25 per movie rental or R5 for a whole day streaming your favourite football club channel, customers have a range of options to indulge in some of the best content available in SA today.