Qualimark meets digital demand with Xerox

Digital and litho printing company Qualimark Printing has invested in a new Xerox Versant digital printer to meet its customers’ growing demand for fast-turnaround, short-run, high-quality work.

The Johannesburg-based commercial printer bought the 100ppm device from Bytes Document Solutions’ (BDS) authorised service partner XBC-IT.

“We operate in a highly competitive industry, which makes it critical to remain competitive and keep up with technology,” says Con de Villiers, owner of Qualimark Printing. “We now have a greater ability to offer colour consistency, to print NCR (no carbon required) sheets for books, and to print on almost any type of medium. We are also able to use prints from the Xerox Versant as a proofing document for our customers’ litho printing requirements.”

The sheetfed SRA3-format digital toner press can print on stocks from 52gsm up to 350gsm and offers finishes such as pearlescent, metallic and textured. It prints on coated and uncoated papers, bright papers, labels, business cards, glossy brochures, window decals, durable/synthetic papers, greeting cards, tabs, embossed material and polyesters, making it suitable for a wide range of customer requirements.

“The demand for our digital print service has grown rapidly, and we wanted to add to our existing digital print capability by investing in the latest and best technology available,” says De Villiers. “We already had a Xerox X700 digital colour press, so we know that Xerox is a name you can trust. But we needed to boost production and are now using the X700 for overflow printing. The Xerox Versant has helped us expand our services and provide a wide range of quality digital print products for our clients at competitive prices.”

The key to helping print business do more is increased automation, says XBC-IT Account Manager James Carruthers. “The Xerox Versant is designed to make work effortless, accurate and efficient. It streamlines operations, and also reduces costs, enabling print companies like Qualimark to be more competitive in their pricing, and resistant to the volatility of the market.”

The Xerox Versant’s reduced turnaround times also means that Qualimark’s jobs are produced and in customers’ hands more quickly, while automated workflow makes for more accurate output.

“We are very happy with our purchase,” adds De Villiers. “Not only have we become the go-to option for our customers, but we are also proving to be an indispensable partner to them because we have been able to differentiate our business.”