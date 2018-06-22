Andy Diggle, Chris Sprouse set for Comic Con Africa

British comic book writer Andy Diggle and comic artist Chris Sprouse will be participating in Comic Con Africa 2018.

The two talented comic aficionados will be part of the Comic Con Africa ‘s talent Line-up that includes Jason Momoa and Kevin Sussman, and other industry greats.

Comic writer Andy Diggle is best known for the Eisner-nominated comic series The Losers, which was adapted into the movie starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana and Idris Elba; and Green Arrow: Year One, which inspired the hit TV series Arrow.

He is currently writing Shadowman and the forthcoming crossover event Incursion for Valiant Entertainment.

Diggle’s previous work includes well-known comic book heroes such as Batman, Superman, Captain America, Daredevil and James Bond.

He will be joined by comic artist, Chris Sprouse, who has been creating memorable works for nearly three decades.

Sprouse has drawn everything from Action Comics to the Uncanny X-Men but is probably best known for this work on Wildstorm/DC Comics’ Tom Strong series, which he co-created with acclaimed writer Alan Moore.

He has collaborated with several other writers to create graphic novels such as Ocean, also published by DC Comics, a run of Supreme issues for Image Comics, DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes spin-off Legionnaires, Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne and Multiversity: Society of Super-Heroes, and an adaptation of the very first Star Wars novel, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye for Dark Horse Comics.

While Sprouse was most closely associated with DC Comics for most of his career, in recent years he’s primarily produced work for Marvel Comics, beginning with an issue of S.H.I.E.L.D. written by Mark Waid and the Thors mini-series written by Jason Aaron. Two years spent working on the Black Panther ongoing series with author Ta-Nehisi Coates followed, and more Marvel Comics work is planned for the immediate future.

Diggle and Sprouse will be attending the first Comic Con Africa, which will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. Comic Con Africa is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, arts, movies, pop culture elements and more. It is organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP in partnership with VS Gaming.