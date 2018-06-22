Application Developer

A leading, dynamic and expanding PE business is currently looking for an Application Developer to join their progressive team.Experience required : +/- 3 years in similar role.Responsibilities

Gather requirements from business users

Create business requirement specifications

Create system and database design documents

Translate Business Rules to programming language

Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems

Documentation of existing Systems

Testing Components

Mentoring of Junior Developers

Essential Requirements:

A suitable degree such as:

B.Com/Bus Sci (IS); or

BSc. (Comp); or

B.Tech IT (Software Development)

N.Dip IT (Software Development)

Technical skills

Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)

Strong T-SQL Skills

Knowledge of SQL optimization

Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)

Object Orientated programming skills and principles

C#

Web Development (ASP.NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)

JavaScript

Web Services (Restful)

Personality Traits

High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills

Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive

Adaptable and resourceful in an ever changing environment

Sound organisational and time-management skills

Accountability

High stress tolerance

Good verbal and written communication skills

Positive attitude

Experience

3 years

