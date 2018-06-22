Application Developer

Jun 22, 2018

A leading, dynamic and expanding PE business is currently looking for an Application Developer to join their progressive team.Experience required : +/- 3 years in similar role.Responsibilities

  • Gather requirements from business users
  • Create business requirement specifications
  • Create system and database design documents
  • Translate Business Rules to programming language
  • Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems
  • Documentation of existing Systems
  • Testing Components
  • Mentoring of Junior Developers

Essential Requirements:

  • A suitable degree such as:
  • B.Com/Bus Sci (IS); or
  • BSc. (Comp); or
  • B.Tech IT (Software Development)
  • N.Dip IT (Software Development)

Technical skills

  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)
  • Strong T-SQL Skills
  • Knowledge of SQL optimization
  • Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)
  • Object Orientated programming skills and principles
  • C#
  • Web Development (ASP.NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)
  • JavaScript
  • Web Services (Restful)

Personality Traits

  • High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills
  • Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive
  • Adaptable and resourceful in an ever changing environment
  • Sound organisational and time-management skills
  • Accountability
  • High stress tolerance
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Positive attitude

Experience

  • 3 years

Learn more/Apply for this position