HomeFixer announces Hirsch collaboration

South Africa’s recently-launched home improvement app, HomeFixer, has announced a partnership with Hirsch’s, one of South Africa’s most well-known independent home appliances and furniture store.

HomeFixer founder and MD, Renaldo Bothma, says that the home improvement app is delighted to partner with one of South Africa’s most iconic brands:

“We are proud to be partnering with Hirsch’s not only because of our shared values of customer care and satisfaction, but also to explore new and innovative ways of meeting customers’ needs.”

Craig Smith, special projects manager at Hirsch’s, says that the HomeFixer app is a natural extension of the Hirsch’s digital presence.

“The collaboration enables us to offer deals to qualified customers when they are actively engaged in home improvement projects. By meeting the needs of the ever increasingly-online South African consumer, Hirsch’s and HomeFixer are able to tap into the growing digital economy, which is so prevalent.”

He says that exploring this approach is an exciting innovation in the appliance and home store sector, and that by actually embedding products in the app, and not simply displaying product advertisements in the app, the user experience is maintained, and users have the choice to engage or not.

Bothma says that user experience remains critical and is something that will be a focus as the community continues to grow.

“We will deliver more targeted offers to HomeFixer users, using a more customer-centric approach to build and maintain the app user’s trust.”

HomeFixer will offer a maximum of 12 products at a time and will cater to a wide range of budgets and tastes, reflecting the diversity of the combined audience.

“These offers will be as exclusive as possible, to the HomeFixer app and we are excited to be part of the evolution of online retail shopping in South Africa.”