Kaspersky, Pilsner Urquell brewer aim to secure beverage industry

Kaspersky Lab and and Plzensky Prazdroj have announced the successful completion of a cybersecurity partnership to improve the overall industrial security posture of the brewery.

Kaspersky Lab was engaged by the world-famous brewery, known for producing Pilsner Urquell and being the inspiration behind more than two-thirds of the beer produced in the world today, to help harden its industrial cybersecurity posture and improve the resistance of production lines and operational technology to cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks against industrial networks have become prevalent in recent years. According to the Kaspersky Lab Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (Kaspersky Lab ICS CERT), 37.8% of (ICS) computers worldwide has been attacked by cyberthreats in the second half of 2017.

A single industrial cyberattack can have major disruptive potential and carries the very real threat of damaging the industrial processes and even threatening business continuity with an average enterprise losing $1,2-million if an incident is not detected within a week.

It is for these reasons that Plzensky Prazdroj therefore takes cybersecurity very seriously. The company worked with Kaspersky Lab to identify possible attack vectors and security gaps in its complex IT infrastructure.

Kaspersky Lab undertook a thorough cybersecurity assessment (CSA), a minimally invasive remote and on premise cybersecurity assessment that began with an Infrastructure audit and threat model development across the two brew houses and eight packaging lines at the plant.

The CSA also examined the corporate network linked to industrial zone, SCADA software and identified all uncontrolled external connections to and from the industrial floor. As a result, Kaspersky Lab experts were able to provide a list of discovered vulnerabilities, zero-day vulnerabilities, details of possible attack vectors and actionable recommendations.

This way, the Plzeňský Prazdroj IT security team averted potential attack disastrous consequences that could negatively affect breweries safety, reliability, and the company’s bottom line.

“The analysis showed us significant recommendations for the security lifecycle and highlighted weaknesses in security processes. Several areas for improvements were noted and all findings were summarised in the final report,” says Miroslav Zajíc, IT analyst at Plzeňský Prazdroj.

“Cyberthreats to industrial environments are fundamentally different to traditional threats that businesses or individuals may face both and in terms of complexity and the scale of potential damage, which can be disastrous,” says Maxim Frolov, vice-president: global sales at Kaspersky Lab. “Kaspersky Lab’s specialist ICS-CERT team sources the best talent from around the world to help advise organisations how protect themselves in this unique environment. Our thorough and non-invasive cybersecurity assessment for Plzensky Prazdroj assessed the risks that could damage the continuity or integrity of the company’s industrial processes.”

Ondřej Sýkora, C&A manager at Plzeňský Prazdroj, says: “The decision to cooperate with Kaspersky Lab was an easy one for a number of reasons. Their experience in the ICS cybersecurity domain, their professionalism and the versatility of their solution, in comparison with other suppliers, has given us great value and ensured a bright future for our company’s security strategy.”