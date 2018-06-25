Commercial demand drives PC growth

The number of PCs sold by Western Europe’s largest distributors increased by +6% year-on-year during the first two months of Q2 2018 as commercial PC demand remained strong, according to data published by Context.

Volume sales of commercial PCs were up by +13% in early Q2 2018 compared to the previous year, following a return to growth in the first quarter of 2018.

This positive performance was seen across all commercial PC categories: sales of notebooks were up by +15%, desktops by +8% and PC workstation sales by +18%.

Ultrathin mobile PCs, characterised by a z-height of less than 20mm, remained important growth drivers in the notebook category, while desktop sales continued to benefit from the rising demand for mini PCs.

Sales of consumer PCs, on the other hand, were once again weak and fell by -3% year-on-year in early Q2 2018.

“Demand for traditional mainstream PCs remained soft, and growth in some segments, including ultrathin mobiles, gaming desktops and Chromebooks, was too small to reverse the overall trend,” says Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context. “This pattern is expected to continue throughout 2018.”

However, while the consumer segment is likely to remain challenged, commercial sales are expected to stay strong as more companies upgrade to Windows 10 and refresh their ageing hardware.