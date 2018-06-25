DiData buys major stake in e2y

Dimension Data has acquired a majority of e2y, a digital commerce consultancy with a track record for executing business transformation projects to its global clients, for an undisclosed sum.

The move will strengthen Dimension Data’s digital business solutions portfolio, by adding digital commerce capabilities.

e2y is an expert in platform adoption and integration, which enables digital commerce by changing the mechanics of trade through technology to enhance the user experience and generates incremental growth for its clients’ commerce platforms. This adds a complementary set of skills to Dimension Data’s core value proposition around systems integration, managed services and specifically in this area providing services that add to digital infrastructure consulting and services proposition.

Scott Gibson, group executive for digital business solutions at Dimension Data, comments: “With the future of commerce being firmly focused on the experience of trading online, and our Digital Business Solutions portfolio centered on driving innovation for our clients, our investment in e2y will bring our clients closer to their customers on these advanced commercial platforms. It will also help us continue to guide our clients along their business transformation journeys.

“The strength of e2y in the UK and Europe, combined with Dimension Data’s presence in the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, will open up new markets for our clients to leverage a truly compelling digital commerce solution.”

Laurent Christen, CEO of e2y, adds: “The digitisation of goods and services disrupts established business models and existing value chains, enabling new models to emerge. e2y is a pioneer in digital innovation for commerce and marketplaces.

“We deliver solutions for our clients aiming to improve their customer experience and achieve growth. We’re excited to be joining forces with Dimension Data to help our clients benefit from enhanced digital commerce capabilities and transform their businesses.”