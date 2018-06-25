Drones employed in KZN fuel distribution

A logistics company servicing the KwaZulu-Natal and inland fuel depot route is increasing its competitiveness with some of the newest technology in logistics.

Using drones to create a niche in the complex business of fuel distribution, Crusade Logistics plans routes and monitors driver safety, providing customers with two-hourly updates on the estimated arrival time to the depots, ensuring that they are ready to receive the fuel.

Currently bridging fuel for Chevron South Africa and the Caltex Brand in Kwa-Zulu Natal, the 51% black-owned and 30% black female-owned fuel hauler recently secured enterprise and supplier development (E&SD) funding from Chevron South Africa to expand its business.

Crusade Logistics has received industry accolades for driver safety, fuel efficiency and reliability.

“We mark out the routes first with drones to give drivers visual cues and familiar landmarks on an electronic journey plan. We have seen a marked improvement in driver safety and it also reduces the risk of trucks getting lost with a full load of fuel onboard,” says co-owner Wesley Naidoo.

“Start-up firms are held to the same exacting standards as more established suppliers and while there can be significant barriers to entry for new entrants, we are keen to enable their success by providing them with business opportunities within our fuel supply chain,” adds Chevron South Africa’s fleet operations manager, Noma Dumse.