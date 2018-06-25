Intel chief quits over employee affair

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned from the chip manufacturer, citing a past relationship with an employee that violates the company’s non-fraternisation policy.

According to Intel, Krzanich has a past consensual relationship with an unnamed employee, which led to the board accepting his resignation.

According to reports citing unnamed sources, the relationship is not current or even recent, but the board found out about just a few days ago.

Chief financial officer Robert Swan will take on the role of interim CEO while Intel starts the search for a new leader.