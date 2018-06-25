Old Mutual set for African listing

Old Mutual is taking the final steps to ensure its successful debut as a stand-alone business on several stock exchanges in Africa tomorrow (Tuesday 26 June).

“The table is set for this historic event. We have a very compelling investment case that we’ve been sharing with potential and existing investors at our recent Investor Roadshow, and the excitement is really palpable. Old Mutual has been part of Africa’s financial and social fabric continually for 173 years – and we are now reinvigorated and ready to take charge of our future as an independent entity firmly anchored in Africa,” says Peter Moyo, CEO of OML.

Following a final court hearing due on Monday (25 June), the financial services leader will celebrate another milestone with the primary listing of Old Mutual Limited on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and secondary listings on the Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe stock exchanges.

“As one of Africa’s largest financial services companies, our homecoming is a very exciting prospect,” Moyo says. “It’s a move that signals our commitment to create value for all our stakeholders on the continent. Furthermore, it underscores our confidence in Africa’s remarkable resilience and ability to attract investors.

“For us at Old Mutual Limited, the listing marks a new beginning for our trusted brand, and opens opportunities to innovate and contribute to the inclusive growth of the economies we operate in.”