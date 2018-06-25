Pet-care tech fraught with risks

Every fifth pet owner uses some type of digital device to monitor or secure their domestic pet – and, for 39% of them, the use of such devices ended up posing a risk to the pet or its owners.

Kaspersky Lab, together with the research agency Opeepl, surveyed 7 740 household pet owners from 15 countries around the world to find out how modern technologies affect pet safety.

At the end of May this year, Kaspersky Lab published its report on vulnerabilities in cat and dog trackers that allow attackers to manipulate information about the pet’s location or even steal its owner’s personal data.

In the course of the latest study, it was found that the penetration of technologies and digital devices in the daily life of pets is not limited to just trackers.

Among popular tools cited by respondents were web cameras for watching pets, smartphones and tablets with games designed for pets, digital toys, automatic feeders/water dispensers, and much more.

However, can there be any guarantee that a malfunctioning temperature controller will not overheat the fish, or an unresponsive auto-feeder will not leave a cat to starve? Such cases can be distressing for both the pets and those who take care of them.

According to the survey, for example, half of the devices used for pets have access to the internet, which makes them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Meanwhile, 14% of the surveyed pet owners reported that at least one of the digital devices they use for their pets had been hacked.

Other problems reported by respondents included that the device stopped working or started malfunctioning. In the vast majority of cases, this resulted in a risk to the pet’s life (32%), its health (32%), its emotional well-being (23%), and even the emotional well-being of its owners (19%).

“Technology makes life easier not only for people, but also for our furry friends. With the help of technology, we can protect our pets, take care of them, and provide them with comfort. However, as is the case with any digital equipment, it’s important to remember the risks: any device can break down or be hacked by a cybercriminal. To avoid any unpleasant consequences, it’s important to implement simple security measures in advance, and have a backup plan in the event of device failure or infection. And, of course, you need to choose your digital device carefully, focusing on the most important thing – your pet’s safety,” says David Emm, principal security researcher from Kaspersky Lab.