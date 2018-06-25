Sunbet debuts new online betting platform

Sunbet, Sun International’s sportsbook, have unveiled their new website following the announcement of their partnership with the digital platform specialists, Bede Gaming and Kambi.

Kambi’s end-to-end sports betting solution has been integrated with a back-end platform supplied by Bede Gaming, and it comes with a number of new features and rewards that are now available to Sunbet customers, including Action Bets, an increase in Live in-Play events and a Cash Out feature.

The new features are detailed include:

* Action Bets: This new feature, a first in South Africa, is frequently described as Live in-Play betting on steroids. Customers can now bet on decisive moments such as the next point, scoring method, or throw-in while an event is live. These bets are available for a very short timeframe, with bets resulted within minutes.

* Cash Out: Customers have the opportunity of cashing out on selected bets, giving them an ideal opportunity to take matters into their own hands. This feature allows the customer to take an early payout before an event has concluded. The green cash out notification in the bet card indicates that this particular feature is available on the selected bet.

* Live in-Play events: Sunbet now offers customers access to over 100,000 Live in-Play events annually, giving them more betting opportunities as well as additional markets to bet on.

* Brand new rewards: Sunbet also offers a great selection of brand new rewards that include odds boosts and profit boosts among others, which are designed to make the sports betting experience all the more rewarding.

Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International, comments: “One of Sun International’s stated aims has been to increase the size of our online business, and in Kambi we are confident we have selected the right partner to help us achieve this goal. Kambi has a record of spring-boarding visionary sportsbooks and through this partnership, our customers now have access to the number one sportsbook on the market.

“For leverage in the digital environment we required a flexible platform that would enable us to deliver the world-class experience which our customers expect. For us, it was an easy decision to partner with Bede Gaming, given their significant success in other markets.”