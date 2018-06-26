Fujitsu’s AI system ranks fifth in TOP500

Fujitsu’s AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure (ABCI) system has placed fifth in the world, and first in Japan, in the TOP500 international performance ranking of supercomputers.

ABCI has also taken eighth place in the world in Green500, which ranks outstanding energy saving performance.

Fujitsu developed ABCI, Japan’s fastest open artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure featuring a large-scale, power-saving cloud platform geared toward AI processing, based on a tender issued by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

The ranking were announced yesterday (25 June) at ISC 2018. TOP500 evaluates and ranks the top 500 computer systems in the world by computational processing speed. Green500 ranks the TOP500-listed supercomputers to offer excellent examples of power consumption performance.

ABCI is a large-scale cloud platform focused on AI applications, consisting of 1 088 Fujitsu Server Primergy CX2570 M4 x86 servers, each equipped with two Intel Xeon Scalable family processors and four NVidia Tesla V100 accelerators, the latest GPU computing card.

In the TOP500 performance testing, ABCI achieved a LINPACK performance of 19.88 petaflops using its 1 088 computational nodes, due to application acceleration technology and other technologies developed by Fujitsu and Fujitsu Laboratories in their experience in HPC development. Through the use of such technologies as performance balance optimisation as well as overlapping optimization of computational processing and communications processing, Fujitsu was able to not only improve GPU computational efficiency, but also optimize communications processing between servers, eliciting maximum hardware performance.

In addition, ABCI achieved a performance value of 12.05 gigaflops per watt in the Green500 rankings, earning world-class recognition not only for performance, but also as a supercomputer system with excellent energy efficiency.

AIST plans to begin full-scale operations with ABCI from August 2018.