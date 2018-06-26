Silwood Technology, Milestone Technologies in partnership

Milestone Technologies has signed a partnership agreement adding Silwood Technology’s Safyr to the roster of information and data management software solutions offered to customers seeking to overcome the challenges associated with greater compliance and regulatory requirements.

The IT solutions specialist will now become one of Silwood Technology’s key partners in the African region.

Johannesburg and Cape Town based Milestone Technologies assists its customers to deliver digital transformation, data governance, integration and reporting programs by combining “best of breed” tools that provide solutions for application requirements gathering, analysis, design and development with specialist consulting skills.

Miletech has developed skills and competencies in utilising Safyr to discover metadata from their customers’ ERP and CRM solutions for exploitation in these projects.

Silwood Technology has developed Safyr, a self-service metadata discovery software which empowers data analysts and architects to discover and navigate the metadata in large packages without the need for technical specialists, external consultants or resorting to guesswork. This is useful in complex data landscapes which underpin application packages from SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft.

The use of Safyr accelerates data preparation and analysis phases in key projects such as data governance and catalogues, data warehouse and analytics, master data management, data integration and transformation. Safyr also provisions a variety of other technology platforms with metadata from these packages.

Safyr assists Milestone consultants in accelerating the delivery of source data analysis for programs which involve large, complex and customised enterprise applications. This often overlooked project phase can contribute to delays and overspend if not completed effectively especially when packaged systems are part of the IT ecosystem involved.

Derek Meiring, Milestone Technologies’ founder and MD, comments: “Safyr software has supported a number of data governance projects we have undertaken, and we are delighted to take the relationship to a new level by becoming a Silwood partner. Given the current compliance regulations, we find our clients need to strive towards an Enterprise Information Model (EIM) which can provide Data Lineage and Semantic Lineage (Entity and Attribute) across ERP and non-ERP data structures. Safyr plays a highly fundamental role in this ability.”

Roland Bullivant, Silwood Technology’s sales and marketing director, adds: “We are very pleased to be able to welcome the team at Milestone Technologies to our growing partner network and are looking forward to working with them more closely. They bring a highly creative and real-world approach to solving their customers’ data and application management challenges and we look forward to making a contribution to their success with our unique self-service metadata discovery product.”