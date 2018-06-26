Welcome to an IP world without buttons

A much lower cost to communicate is the single biggest driver for companies switching to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technologies with average savings coming in at 45% of current voice and data bills.

That’s according to Otel Communications CEO, Rad Jankovic, who explains that there is an additional commercial benefit to VoIP-based voice and data communication and that’s the ability to plug in enterprise-class PBX systems complete with soft phones that completely replace an organisation’s desk-mounted telephone hardware.

“Soft phones come with enormous productivity benefits,” says Mr Jankovic. Instead of being constrained to a physical handset that has to be positioned in a certain location, the IP-enabled soft phone is, in fact, a computer interface that can be accessed across a range of fixed and mobile devices; including desktops, tablets and cellphones,” he explains.

For SMEs on a budget, soft phone interfaces that can be installed onto existing devices mean the latest version of these voice systems is always just a click and a download away.

“Not having to take time out to purchase and physically install the latest phone hardware on employee desks is a tremendous cost and time saver for the start-up, in particular,” says Jankovic.

The fact that there are exactly zero additional moving telecoms parts in an IP-based soft phone environment also means hardware maintenance costs are kept low. “Soft phones mean a lot fewer telecoms troubles for IT and Facilities managers,” Jankovic adds.

By eliminating the need for clunky physical equipment, soft phones are a great benefit for SMEs still finding their feet and potentially in need of upwards scalability in the near term.

“Yesteryear’s desk-bound PBX system with its many old-school desktop button phones located throughout the enterprise does not make for a nimble, modern organisation in step with the latest telecoms trends. Soft, IP-based phones can instantly and positively transform a corporation and the way it does business,” he says.

