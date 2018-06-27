Cloud ERP now available for building

African fastest growing cloud business solutions provider One Channel has launched its Acumatica product for construction called One Build.

This is an end-to-end cloud business management system for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, specialty contractors and land developers.

Acumatica One Build is a true cloud solution that can significantly lower the cost of doing business. It combines features like project and cost management with contracts, commitments, subcontracts, compliance, retainage and other industry capabilities.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford says Acumatica One Build offers full business process management (BPM) via its AcuFlow module which includes the ability to do sub-contractor payment certificate approvals and payment.

AcuFlow allows organisations to automate their complex workflows across different corporate entities and existing installed applications, in order to extend the reach and value of Acumatica ERP.

He says that, while Acumatica does have workflow functionalities, AcuFlow is designed specifically to handle complex business process flows. “For example, the system can execute complex procurement requests across two separate companies in two different currencies.”

“It offers auto-procurement via AcuFlow directly from bill of quantities and can integrate other estimating systems. More importantly, it provides mobile device integration for all processes, supporting workers and management on-site,” he explains.

Acumatica One Build was designed to address the needs and demands of modern construction companies. It utilises the Acumatica Cloud xRP platform and core application suites to also offer Project Accounting, Compliance Management, Retainage, Change Orders, Job Costing, and Document Management.