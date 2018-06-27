New CFO for Telkom

Tsholofelo Molefe has been appointed as the new chief financial officer of Telkom.

She takes over from Deon Fredericks, who will take up the position of chief investment officer from 30 June 2018.

Molefe, a qualified chartered accountant, joined Telkom on 1 July 2016 as deputy-chief financial officer to Fredericks. She was appointed to the group executive committee as chief risk and compliance officer on 1 April 2017.

Over the past two years, Molefe has been actively involved in the strategic decisions of the group.

Her previous roles include chief financial officer at Eskom as well as various senior positions in Eskom, Absa and Liberty among others.