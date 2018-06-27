Troye is black women-owned Citrix Platinum Partner

Troye has announced that it has become the only 51% black women-owned Level 1 Citrix Platinum partner.

The accreditation was issued in May by South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) accredited BEE verification agency Honeycomb.

Troye MD Helen Kruger says the company is proud to be part of the transformation of South Africa. “Our new B-BBEE status is a significant milestone, and a clear indication of our commitment to empowerment and equity in our country.”

Kruger says that, as the journey continues, Troye’s executive management team remains fully committed to making a meaningful and sustainable contribution to the growth of the South African economy. “Our approach includes workforce diversification and emphasis on skills development.

“This rating offers benefits to everyone in our supply chain, both financially and in terms of increasing their own BEE scores, whilst empowering women-owned businesses. We are thrilled that our rating will improve the competitiveness of our clients and suppliers,” she adds.