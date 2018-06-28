Massive growth for converged systems

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems market revenue increased 19,6% year over year to $3,2-billion during the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18).

“Organisations around the world are increasing their investments on datacenter technologies that eliminate inefficient silos and support business-centric decisions rather than infrastructure-centric decisions,” says Eric Sheppard, research vice president, Server and Storage Infrastructure at IDC. “This is driving increased spending on converged systems that can safely reduce the complexity of data centre infrastructure and allow IT teams to focus on high-value business projects.”

IDC’s converged systems market view offers three segments: certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyperconverged systems.

The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market generated $1,3-billion in revenue during the first quarter, which represents a 0,9% year-over-year decline and 41,7% of total converged systems revenue.

Dell Inc was the largest supplier in this market segment with $641.3 million in sales and a 48% share. Cisco/NetApp generated $462-million in sales, representing the second largest share of 34,6%. HPE generated $105,3-million in sales, representing 7,9% market share.