Paratus partners with Bank Gaborone for Internet

Paratus Botswana has partnered with Bank Gaborone to offer clients finance options for their affordable and reliable Internet via satellite (VSAT).

Financing is now available through Bank Gaborone’s Vehicle and Asset Finance division.

VSAT is a communication technology that allows a user to establish a connection via satellite using a two-way satellite ground station with a small dish antenna. It delivers reliable and constant connectivity and is a perfect solution for remote areas that need Internet, telephone, point of sale or branch connectivity.

Bank Gaborone offers finance options for the implementation fees and equipment as well as the first year of connectivity. This makes the investment decision for the solution from a customer perspective much easier and improves cash flow. Payments are evenly spread over the term.

“In our bid to be a connector of positive change, we have partnered with Paratus so that we can give our customers the best value,” says Francois Saunders, Bank Gaborone head: retail banking.

“Our strength lies in building and nurturing relationships and we understand that relationships are based on trust. Customers are our reason for being and our focus will continue to be on providing them with affordable banking solutions that make their lives better,” he explains.

Paratus Botswana MD Shawn Bruwer says Paratus now offers VSAT solutions throughout Sub-Sahara Africa including Botswana. “With Paratus VSAT solutions, we can connect any business in remote areas such as lodges, guest farms, construction sites and mines.

“All that the Satellite Terminal requires is power. Now, with Bank Gaborone’s finance options, it is easier than ever to be connected,” he adds.

Traditional VSAT solutions are highly shared services however, Paratus’ solution is shared up to half as much and as a result the speeds are higher. Other benefits include multiple regional Hubs where the customer connection terminates. This reduces the latency, or the time it takes for the connection to be made.

“With Paratus VSAT Solutions, we offer quality bandwidth, which is affordable, reliable and includes 24/7 support,” Bruwer concludes.