Technology key to sustainable tourism

New technologies can and should enable a more universal approach to sustainable tourism.

This is the word from Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), speaking at the body’s World Conference on Smart Destinations in the Spanish city of Oviedo this week.

“Technology helps us to better manage our social, cultural and environmental impacts. And if well managed, tourism can act as an agent of positive change for more sustainable lifestyles, destinations, and consumption and production patterns,” he says.

This year’s event featured two days of seminars detailing destinations’ routes towards effective digitalization. It shone a spotlight on how destinations can use technological advances like big data and geo-localization to spur sustainable management of tourism.

The conference provided concrete take-aways for participants and also fostered knowledge creation and exchange. It was preceded by the first Hackathon for Smart Destinations (23-24 June) and a research and development day (25 June), which brought startups and academics together to work on ways to bring smart, innovative and sustainable solutions to the sector. These events also highlighted that several forward-thinking governments, private sector entities, researchers and technology centres have already taken the lead in doing so.