Cell C appoints chief commercial officer

Cell C has announced nce the appointment of Junaid Munshi as chief commercial officer, effective 2 July 2018.

Munshi, with 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, returns to Cell C having worked for the company from 2002 to 2004.

Since then he has held various senior positions at Vodacom Group, the last of which was that of managing executive: CBU & M-Pesa for the company’s international division. Munshi also spent time outside South Africa as the commercial managing executive at Vodacom Tanzania and Vodacom Mozambique from 2004 to 2013.

“I am pleased that Junaid agreed to return to Cell C. Having worked with him previously, I am confident that he is the right person for the job considering his vast experience in the industry and his analytical and forward thinking approach to all commercial aspects of the business,” says Jose Dos Santos, Cell C CEO.

Munshi holds an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand as well as a BSc Engineering degree from the University of Cape Town.

“Evolution in the telecommunications industry has never been faster and being part of a challenger brand like Cell C, that has been at the forefront of driving change, is exceptionally exciting. I look forward to being a part of a team that is taking a lead in this space,” says Munshi.