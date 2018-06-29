iQuate expands into SA with Corr-Serve

Newly established South African value-added distributor Corr-Serve has announced a second partner agreement in as many months.

The locally-owned Level 1 BBB-EE company signed a distribution agreement with Dublin-based IT discovery and service mapping software leader, iQuate.

iQuate technology focuses on discovery and mapping assets across enterprises that include traditional, on-premises resources along with complex hybrid environments. The insight from iQuate solutions drives successful cloud migrations, data centre modernisation, IT asset management, disaster recovery and IT service management (ITSM) initiatives worldwide.

The agreement with Corr-Serve includes iQuate’s data centre inventory management software, iQSonar, as well as its innovative SaaS-based discovery and service mapping product, iQCloud. Announced in December 2017, iQCloud provides automated, actionable insight within the first hour of onboarding.

The partnership is a significant extension of iQuate’s global business strategy, broadening its reach into the rapidly expanding African market. Fred Johannessen, VP of Alliances at iQuate, says: “A trusted local partner is critical to building our customer base in this market, especially in the financial and public services sector. We’ve seen enormous success with this strategy elsewhere in the world, and we expect great results here.”

Graeme Allcock, CEO of Corr-Serve, comments: “We seek to offer tools that provide understanding of the actual state of an IT estate, so that it can be improved upon without risk to the business or the bottom line. Adding extensive automated discovery and service mapping technologies from iQuate to our portfolio immediately strengthens our ability to offer direct business value to our clients and partners.”