Australian data specialist joins forces with ABM Systems

Following a period of collaboration, Satsumas will merge its business operations with Decision Inc’s Australian company, ABM Systems.

ABM Systems are specialists in helping clients improve business performance through analytical solutions. Decision Inc is a global Data, Digital and Performance Intelligence business.

“We have been working closely with Satsumas for a number of years and have been impressed by their level of professionalism and commitment to leveraging data as the means to drive business advantage for customers. By joining forces, we can use our respective strengths to better service clients with data, analytical, and financial management solutions in Australia,” says Greg Clarke, CEO of ABM Systems.

“This merger provides Satsumas with the opportunity to develop greater depth in competencies and skills that are relevant to our customers. Decision Inc. and ABM Systems have great industry experience and client focus in a number of verticals such as Financial Services, Human Services, Property, Mining, Industrial, Retail, and Government sectors. We are excited to be joining such a dynamic team that is focussed on client centred service and cannot wait to bring that additional capability to our existing customers” says Matthew Cunneen, director and co-founder of Satsumas.

Satsumas has been active in the Australian market for the past 18 years and developed its business around consultants who have deep technical expertise, apply user experience design principles, and use innovative tools to create value through data. As part of the merger, Satsumas employees will move across to ABM Systems.

“Satsumas is an experienced and agile team that bring business acumen to every engagement. Each customer’s use of data is different. We take the time to truly understand what strategic priorities need to be met when it comes to analysis and implementation. As trusted partners to our clients, Satsumas does not believe in an off-the-shelf approach but one that is committed to a bespoke application of data,” says Cunneen.

Nick Bell, CEO of Decision Inc, believes that the merger illustrates how important data insights has become in making critical business decisions across multiple industry sectors in Australia.

“Data has become the lifeblood of any organisation. The ability to gain strategic insights from data is a key competitive differentiator for organisations. The Decision Inc. group of companies, namely Decision Inc., ABM Systems and Satsumas, are passionate about providing our clients with a platform for data analysis to assist them on their digital transformation journey,” says Bell.

Clarke says this approach builds on the strength of Decision Inc and ABM Systems.

“From its experienced leadership and through its highly skilled consultants, Satsumas provides us with the opportunity to expand our client base, and better service our customers through their unique user-centred approach to data management, analytics and customer engagement through focus on delivering measurable business outcomes,” he adds.