GloCell cedes customers to Cell C

Cell C and GloCell have concluded and an agreement that will see GloCell cede its Cell C contract customer base to Cell C.

GloCell was appointed as a service agent for Cell C customers that were migrated from Altech Autopage in 2016.

“We are excited to welcome GloCell contract customers to Cell C and believe this will result in a positive customer experience with Cell C’s extensive distribution and service network, now available to these customers,” says Jose Dos Santos, Cell C CEO.

“We would like to thank GloCell for the care they have taken with these customers as a service agent and we look forward to their support in integrating the customer base into Cell C,” he adds.

Shaun Prithivirajh, CEO of GloCell, comments: “To ensure the best possible experience for customers, ceding these contract subscribers back to Cell C was the best thing to do, as was the case with similar service provision businesses in the past.”

The process to fully integrate the customers into Cell C’s systems is expected to be completed by mid-July.

During the transition period, GloCell will continue to service this customer base. Cell C has put measures in place to ensure adequate support to GloCell.

Customers should expect normal service to continue and will receive on-going communications on what they can expect during the migration period.

Cell C has invested significantly in the implementation of its Customer Experience Management strategy in order to become the service provider and network of choice and has won several customer service awards based on concerted customer experience excellence.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth migration for GloCell contract customers to Cell C and have put in place a dedicated team to ensure that all customers being migrated from GloCell will receive the best possible service and support,” says Dos Santos.