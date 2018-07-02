Mohamed Cassoojee to lead IFS in SA

IFS has announcd the appointment of Mohamed Cassoojee as its new country manager and MD for South Africa.

An IT veteran with more than three decades of experience, Cassoojee will focus on growing IFS’s South African presence in large enterprise accounts as well expanding its ecosystem of consulting and implementation partners.

Cassoojee previous role was vice-president and country manager of Software AG Africa.

Luis Ortega, MD of IFS for Middle East, Africa and South Asia, comments: “We’re delighted to appoint a business leader of Mohamed’s calibre to lead our business in South Africa, a strategic growth market for IFS. His extensive enterprise experience, added to his strong people and customer orientation, mean he is the ideal choice to take IFS to the next level of growth and development in South Africa.”

Cassoojee adds: “IFS’s enterprise resource planning, project management and asset management solutions are a perfect fit for South African organisations that are looking for robust applications to enable them to enhance their agility. I see excellent potential for IFS to grow its market share in South Africa, where customers are looking for configurable business solutions that allow them to rapidly realise value.”

The recent launch of IFS Applications 10 offers opportunities for IFS to expand its presence in medium and large South African enterprises in sectors such as resources, manufacturing, construction and utilities.