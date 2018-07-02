Telkom offers Samsung deals for Christmas in July

Telkom Mobile is offering exclusive deals on Samsung devices with FreeMe and LIT Video Streaming services to celebrate Christmas in July.

New and existing Telkom customers can take advantage of great prices on Samsung Galaxy J4, A6, J6, J7, A8, S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus, and Note 8 devices. Deals are available on Telkom FreeMe 1GB contracts from 1 July 2018.

“We are excited to be able to offer these incredible smartphones with our unbeatable FreeMe 1GB packages and South Africa’s best data network,” said Telkom Consumer CEO Serame Taukubong.

The devices are available at the following prices:

* Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB at R179 per month – includes 10GB Telkom data for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy A6 32GB at R329 per month – includes Samsung 64GB SD Card, 50GB LIT Video Streaming Service for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy J6 32GB at R219 per month – includes 10GB Telkom data for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo 32GB at R249 per month – includes10GB Telkom data for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy A8 at R369 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB at R469 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB at R549 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB at R599 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months;

* Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB at R699 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months; and

* Samsung Galaxy Note8 at R589 per month – includes 50GB LIT video streaming service for three months.

All prices include a free SIM card and connection and are valid on Telkom FreeMe 1G Plans. Monthly prices are only valid for a 24 month contract.